The Labour Party’s candidate, George Moghalu, has alleged vote buying in the ongoing governorship election in Anambra.

Mr Moghalu spoke to journalists on Saturday shortly after casting his vote at Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rise to its responsibility of making the process credible.

He also alleged voters apathy, attributing it to people’s lack of confidence in the electoral process.

Mr Moghalu said that it was too early to confirm whether or not the process was free, fair and credible, noting that he was not impressed.

“I am not impressed; there were no issues of glitches, at least for now. As we go along to monitor the process, we’ll confirm.

“In terms of voting, there’s improvement against previous elections.

“I can’t say it’s free and fair because if you monetise a process, you weaponise poverty. What’s free about it?

“There’s no doubt there’s low voter turnout; and that has been the trend,” he said.

The LP candidate said that It was incumbent on INEC to keep improving on the process because voter apathy is the manifestation of loss of confidence of the people.

