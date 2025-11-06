The Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) has rejected the allegations of Christian genocide made against Nigeria by the US.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the regional bloc said that it was deeply concerned by the increasing violence and complex security situation in the region.

It described allegations of genocide as false, divisive and dangerous, adding that the crisis is driven by terrorist groups of various affiliations whose attacks “do not discriminate on the basis of religion, ethnicity, gender or age.”

“Perpetrators of this violence target innocent civilians of all religious denominations, including Muslims, Christians, and adherents to other religions.

“As independent reports have confirmed over the years, terrorist-related violence does not discriminate on the basis of gender, religion, ethnicity or age,” the bloc said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that US President Donald Trump had threatened military action against Nigeria and accused the President Bola Tinubu administration of allowing the mass slaughter of Christians.

Mr Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and suspended arms sales and technical support for the country.

Although the Nigerian government has denied the claims, Mr Trump insists on the claims, while his administration has proceeded to draw up contingency plans for a possible military action.

However, ECOWAS warned that portraying the crisis as a religious war or a campaign of genocide against one group not only distorts reality but risks aggravating tensions and fuelling further violence.

“Such false and dangerous claims seek to deepen insecurity in communities and weaken social cohesion in the region,” the organisation said.

The organisation called on the United Nations and international partners to support member states in combating extremist groups and to reject as false “any claims that these terrorist groups target one group, or that there is a genocide of one religious group in the region.”

It also appealed for a unified response against terrorism, which targets all communities, regardless of faith or background.