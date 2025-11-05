Insider sources within Nigeria Premier League club Remo Stars have dismissed widespread reports claiming that Daniel Ogunmodede, popularly known as Ijaball, has resigned as head coach of the Ikenne based club.

Rumours spread quickly on social media on Tuesday, suggesting that the tactician stepped down following Remo Stars’ heavy defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League and their poor league form.

But senior figures at the club insist the reports are untrue.

“Reports that he has resigned are fake,” one source told PREMIUM TIMES under condition of anonymity. “The management is reviewing the situation and contemplating whether he should continue at the helm, but no official decision has been made.”

The club’s communication department has remained silent on the issue, fuelling further speculation among fans.

However, digital sports journalist Mike D Pundit, a member of Remo Stars’ media team, publicly refuted the viral reports, explaining the coach’s absence. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), he stated:

“Daniel Ogunmodede PRESENTLY in Abuja undergoing his CAF B course which was part of why he wasn’t on the technical crew and press conference duty vs Mamelodi Sundowns. He’s expected to return to Ikenne on Saturday upon course completion. This is the news I have of him!”

The update helped clarify that Ogunmodede’s absence is temporary and connected to his professional development, not resignation.

Ogunmodede himself later confirmed his participation in the CAF B Licence Coaching Course in Abuja, sharing a motivational message with his followers:

“Excited to be part of the final phase of the CAF B License Coaching Course in Abuja. I’m looking forward to learning alongside esteemed instructors and fellow colleagues, sharing knowledge to develop the beautiful game in Nigeria. …together we can be better!”

His statement underscores a long-held reputation for self-improvement and tactical innovation — values that defined his rise as one of Nigeria’s brightest young coaches.

Divided opinions among fans

Despite the clarification, Remo Stars supporters remain split over his future. Some argue that a change in leadership could revive the club’s fortunes after their poor continental outing. Others maintain that Ogunmodede’s drive to learn and his involvement with the Super Eagles prove his commitment to personal and club growth.

Critics, however, question whether his multiple roles — balancing national team duties, advanced coaching courses, and Remo Stars’ campaign — are taking a toll on his focus.

A season of struggle

The 2025/26 NPFL season has tested Remo Stars’ resolve. The club currently sits 17th in the table with three wins, one draw, and four defeats from eight matches. Their Champions League run ended abruptly after a 7–1 aggregate defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns, one of Africa’s strongest clubs.

Analysts say the team’s recruitment policy — cautious and financially conservative — has left the squad without enough depth to compete effectively both domestically and in Africa.

Commitment under scrutiny

Ogunmodede’s commitment to coaching education is seen by many as a long-term investment. Yet, it has caused short-term friction within the club’s structure. His dual role as an assistant coach with the Super Eagles and his frequent absences for courses have limited his availability.

Last season, he reportedly missed over a dozen NPFL matches due to national assignments, and this season’s early fixtures have seen similar gaps in his presence on the touchline.

For now, Ogunmodede remains officially in charge, and there has been no resignation or formal suspension. But the atmosphere in Ikenne suggests that a major decision may be looming.

The next few weeks could prove decisive — whether to reaffirm faith in the “Ijaball” project or to draw its curtain.

For a coach who helped transform Remo Stars into one of Nigeria’s most respected modern football institutions, Daniel Ogunmodede’s story is still being written — not concluded.