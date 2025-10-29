Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to ending tuberculosis (TB) by 2030 despite reduced donor support to the national TB response.

Speaking as the special guest of honour at the 39th Stop TB Partnership Board Meeting in Manila, the Philippines, Mrs Tinubu said Nigeria has continued to strengthen its fight against TB through leadership, community engagement, and strategic national coordination.

She noted that even with a temporary decline in donor funding, Nigeria had sustained progress in diagnosing and treating people with TB.

“I am equally pleased to share that, despite the temporary shifts in support from some financing partners, Nigeria’s efforts in the fight against TB have remained strong,” she said.

“Through steadfast leadership, community engagement, and strategic national coordination, we have ensured that the number of people diagnosed and treated for TB in 2025 did not decline.

“This stands as a testament to the power of country ownership and to the unwavering commitment of Nigerians who continue to drive this response forward, even in the face of uncertainty.”

Mrs Tinubu emphasised that the sustainability of Nigeria’s TB response cannot depend solely on external assistance. She said the government is committed to reducing reliance on donor funds and building resilient health systems.

Tuberculosis burden

Mrs Tinubu, who serves as the Global and National Stop TB Champion, described TB as one of the world’s biggest infectious diseases and a continuing threat to public health.

“Health for all begins in our communities,” she said. “Coming together for the Stop TB Partnership Board meetings reminds us that the fight against tuberculosis is not finished. TB remains the biggest infectious killer disease and a threat to all of us, being airborne.”

Citing global and national data, she said TB claims close to 1.3 million lives each year, and Nigeria remains among the eight countries that account for two-thirds of global TB cases. In 2023, an estimated 479,000 Nigerians developed TB, while more than 150,000 deaths were recorded.

“These are not just numbers,” she added. “They are mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters whose lives compel us to act with urgency and compassion.”

Mrs Tinubu said the administration of President Bola Tinubu is prioritising TB control as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The First Lady commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, and other agencies for their transparency and dedication in mobilising resources for TB prevention and treatment.

Calls for innovation

The Stop TB Partnership Board Chair and Secretary of Health of the Philippines, Teodoro Herbosa, said TB remains not just a health issue but a broader development challenge for many nations.

“It is a critical fight, despite the remarkable progress made, but we must be relentless and determined,” Mr Herbosa said, adding that artificial intelligence and digital technology must be deployed to improve TB testing, detection, and treatment globally.

Also in her comment, the Executive Director of the Stop TB Partnership, Lucica Ditiu, noted that integrating data systems with governments of various countries is vital to ending TB by 2030.

“In five countries, in the last two months, new facilities for grants have been deployed. With them, 8,000 were screened, 5,000 diagnosed, and 3,000 enrolled in preventive treatment,” Ms Ditiu said.

She added that to make greater and sustained progress, countries and governments must own their TB responses, construct systems that endure, put TB on the front burner at all times, incorporate civil societies, communities and survivors into the fight against the disease and ultimately, there should be more political commitment.

Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, also attended the meeting, where delegates from 47 countries reviewed global efforts toward ending TB by 2030.

The previous edition of the Stop TB Partnership Board Meeting was held in Abuja in 2024.