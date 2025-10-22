The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate reports of the alleged use of dangerous chemicals to preserve frozen foods and other consumable products in Nigeria, amid growing fears that such practices pose grave health risks to millions of citizens.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Chike Okafor (APC, Imo) during Wednesday’s plenary.

Presenting the motion, Mr Okafor expressed concern over the widespread use of toxic chemicals such as formalin, sniper, kerosene, and other harmful substances as preservatives for frozen foods, including fish, poultry, and meat products.

He said such substances, often used to extend the shelf life of perishable items, are hazardous, cancer-causing, and capable of damaging vital organs when consumed.

“The alleged use of harmful chemicals in food preservation further exacerbates the challenges, as it undermines public trust in the safety of food storage and threatens the health and well-being of millions of Nigerians,” he said.

The lawmaker also raised concerns about the alleged complicity or negligence of regulatory bodies such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

He said the failure of these agencies to strictly enforce food safety regulations has allowed harmful food preservation practices to persist unchecked.

Amendment

Clement Jimbo (APC, Akwa Ibom) moved an amendment seeking the inclusion of the House Committee on Agriculture among those to conduct the investigation.

He argued that since the issue involves agricultural produce and post-harvest handling, the Agriculture Committee should play a role in the probe.

The House adopted the amendment.

The House subsequently resolved to mandate the Committees on Nutrition and Food Security, NAFDAC, Healthcare Services, Safety Standards and Regulations, and Agriculture to jointly investigate the alleged use of harmful chemicals as preservatives in frozen foods across the country and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Broader national concern

His concerns echo recent findings highlighted by PREMIUM TIMES in an opinion piece, “Eat and Quench: Let’s Listen to What Our Food Is Telling Us,” which examined the growing trend of frozen fish and poultry being treated with toxic chemicals such as formalin and sniper to prolong shelf life.

Currently, there is panic in some circles that the massive quantities of tilapia fish and frozen chicken consumed in Nigeria have been preserved with chemicals normally used for embalming dead bodies, and that’s why they never go bad.

The piece warned that poor regulation, weak enforcement, and ignorance among consumers are worsening Nigeria’s unsafe food consumption crisis.