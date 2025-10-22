Governor Dauda Lawal, has approved the appointment of Bilyaminu Umar as the pioneer Secretary of the newly established Zamfara State Persons with Disabilities Board.

Disclosing the appointment, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Dr Bilyaminu, 40, brings extensive experience in public service and leadership. He is currently serving as a Senior Veterinary Officer (GL 14) in the State Civil Service, and concurrently serves as the Chairman of the National Joint Association of Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs), Zamfara State chapter. He holds a Degree in Veterinary Medicine from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, in 2011.

In September 2025, Governor Lawal appointed an Executive Chairman and six permanent members of the Board, all of whom are persons living with disabilities.

This appointment completes the Board’s leadership structure, reflecting Governor Lawal’s commitment to promoting inclusive governance in the state.

The governor charged the leadership of the Board to work with utmost integrity and dedication toward safeguarding the rights of the PWDs and facilitating their development.