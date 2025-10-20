Nigeria will lead a global campaign for responsible and ethical communication as the country prepares to host the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said.

Speaking at the National Unveiling of the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF Abuja 2026) on Monday in Abuja, Mr Idris said the forum represents “a defining moment” for Nigeria’s leadership in global dialogue on responsible communication.

He said hosting the event positions Nigeria as the biggest, brightest, and boldest voice for ethical communication in Africa and beyond under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This gathering is a bold statement—that under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is stepping forward as the biggest, brightest, and boldest voice for ethical and responsible communication in Africa and beyond,” the minister said.

Mr Idris said communication, while central to human progress, can also cause division and distortion when used irresponsibly—especially in a digital era where “words now travel faster than thought, and opinions often outrun truth.”

He said the forum’s theme, “Responsible Communication: The Voice of the World,” reflects the urgent need for truth, empathy, and service to the public good in global information exchange.

“Responsible communication is not merely about what we say; it is about how, why, and to what end we say it. It is about truth, empathy, and service to the public good—values that align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

The minister said President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision aims to rebuild public trust through openness, transparency, and citizen engagement, adding that communication remains “the lifeblood of that trust.”

He outlined several ongoing reforms, including the National Orientation Policy and the Open Government Communication Framework, designed to strengthen government information systems and promote truthful narratives of governance and citizen inclusion.

Mr Idris also condemned what he described as “external propaganda” that seeks to undermine Nigeria’s reputation, particularly false claims of religious persecution.

“We must come to terms with existential reputational threats to our national brand, where external purveyors of untruth mischaracterise our nation as a destination for persecution based on religious faiths,” he said.

“For the umpteenth time, there’s no iota of truth in the claim of a ‘Christian genocide’ in Nigeria. We must use the instruments of public relations, crafted in truths and facts, to reject these despicable single narratives.”

WPRF

The World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) is the flagship global event of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management (GA) — the confederation of over 360,000 communication professionals and institutions worldwide.

According to Global Alliance, the Forum brings together scholars, practitioners, and policymakers to discuss ethics, transparency, and communication for the public good.

The biennial forum has rotated across major world cities since 2001 — including Rome, Stockholm, Madrid, Toronto, Chennai, and Bali — before Nigeria won the hosting rights for 2026.

Hosting the WPRF in Abuja marks the first time in history the global event will take place in Africa, positioning Nigeria at the centre of the world’s debate on communication ethics.

Nigeria’s leadership in ethical communication

Mr Idris said the WPRF Abuja 2026 will allow Nigeria to showcase itself as a model of national transformation through ethical communication, innovation, and inclusive governance.

“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, the world is seeing a Nigeria that is reforming, rebranding, and re-emerging—driven by innovation, private sector growth, and renewed international confidence,” he said.

He commended the Global Alliance, led by Justin Green, for creating the platform, and praised the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), led by Ike Neliaku, for securing Nigeria’s hosting rights.

Calling for ethical responsibility in all spheres of communication, the minister urged professionals, journalists, and citizens to make truth, integrity, and empathy their guiding principles.

He said Nigeria’s hosting of the WPRF will mark a turning point in global communication ethics.

“As we look ahead to WPRF Abuja 2026, let us carry forward the spirit of Renewed Hope—a hope that believes in the Nigerian story, the Nigerian voice, and the Nigerian future.

“Let this forum mark the moment Africa’s largest democracy led the world in defining what it means to communicate with conscience,” he added.

NIPR takes world PR forum 2026 global, begins international unveiling in Dubai

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) says preparations for the WPRF Abuja 2026 have entered the global phase, with the international unveiling of the event set to take place in Dubai under the leadership of Mr Green, president of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the National Unveiling in Abuja, Mr Neliaku, said the Dubai event would mark the start of a worldwide unveiling series designed to position Nigeria as a global hub for ethical communication.

According to him, after the Dubai unveiling, the next phases will take place in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and later across African countries, including Zambia and Kenya, ahead of the 2026 Forum.

“We are all assembling in Dubai for the Global Unveiling, which will be led by the President of the Global Alliance and members of the Board,” Mr Neliaku said.

“Thereafter, we go to Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and then other national unveiling ceremonies. For instance, in March 2026, we are going to Zambia for the Zambian Unveiling, then we will go to Kenya, and so on.”

He said Nigeria intends to make the 2026 Forum the “biggest, brightest, and boldest” ever held since the creation of the WPRF, describing it as a rare opportunity to place the country on the international communication map.

“For us to be on the global communication map is the first time it’s happening in Nigeria, and we take it very seriously,” he said. “By the grace of God, we will give the world what they have never known or seen, and they will look back and say, Up, Nigeria!”

Mr Neliaku said the hosting would attract significant benefits for Nigeria, including economic impact, professional exposure, and reputational value.

He disclosed that over 3,000 delegates from 126 countries are expected to attend the event in Abuja, noting that the Forum would bring together global communication advisers who influence presidents, ministers, and corporate leaders.

“We are expecting about 3,000 people who will come here to spend their money, buy things, pay for accommodation and feeding,” he said. “But more importantly, the reputation advantage—you cannot quantify it. Having 126 countries come here to discuss our nation gives us three values: reputational, professional, and financial.”

The NIPR president said Nigeria’s hosting rights were secured after a highly competitive international process, underscoring the country’s growing relevance in global communication leadership.

He also urged the Nigerian government to provide full institutional and logistical support to ensure the success of the Forum.

“All we are praying is that the Nigerian government will take it seriously and do all that is needed for this opportunity not to slip off our hands,” he said.