Days after the senior men’s national team of Nigeria, Super Eagles, dashed Bénin Republic’s dream of a first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance, the senior women’s team, Super Falcons, are all set to stop their counterparts from the same country from reaching the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Both West African neighbours clash in a final qualifying fixture for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations championship to be hosted by Morocco, and which serves as Africa’s qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, to be hosted by Brazil.

Ten-time champions Nigeria are the overdogs in this fixture by a country mile.

For both encounters, starting with the first leg at the Stade Kegue, Lome (Bénin Republic does not have a CAF-approved venue), Nigeria’s head coach Justine Madugu has called up a total of 21 players, including three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and six forwards.

They include captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who was voted Player of the Tournament at this year’s Women AFCON in Morocco, which Nigeria won, and who only on Thursday night, scored for her new club (PSG of France) in their UEFA Women’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie (Africa’s Goalkeeper of the Year for two years running), defender Michelle Alozie and Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielders Jennifer Echegini and Deborah Abiodun, and forwards Asisat Oshoala, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Folashade Ijamilusi have all been invited.

There are also Mexico-based defender Osinachi Ohale, hard-as-nails midfielder Christy Ucheibe, and forward Esther Okoronkwo.

The return leg is slated for the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta on Tuesday, 28th October .

SUPER FALCONS FOR WAFCON QUALIFYING FIXTURE VS BÉNIN:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Abia Angels)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Taiwo Afolabi (Rivers Angels); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Forwards: Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Joy Omewa (Fortuna Hjorrin FC, Denmark); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal FC, Saudi Arabia); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Kafayat Mafisere (Edo Queens)