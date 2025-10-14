The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday, 15 October.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the postponement of the NEC meeting to a new date would be communicated to members in due course.

Mr Ologunagba said the postponement was approved by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at its emergency meeting on Monday regarding recent developments in the party.

He added that the NWC took the decision exercise of its powers pursuant to Section 29 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“All NEC members should please note the postponement and be guided accordingly,” Ologunagba said.

The main opposition party held its 102nd NEC meeting in August.

.(NAN)