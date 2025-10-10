The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has congratulated Joash Amupitan on his appointment as Chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urging him to consolidate on Nigeria’s electoral reforms.

IPAC National Chairperson, Yusuf Dantalle, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, described the appointment as a well-deserved appointment in the citizens’ quest for sustainable democracy and development.

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, nominated Mr Amupitan, a law professor, as the new INEC chair. If confirmed by the Senate, he will replace Mahmood Yakubu, who left the position on Tuesday, weeks before the expiration of his second term of five years.

Mr Dantalle said that as a man of integrity, distinguished academic, astute administrator, and legal luminary, the nation hoped the new INEC chairperson would bring his wealth of experience in discharging the critical national assignment.

He said that under Mr Amupitan, Nigerians expect an independent electoral body and electoral reform that would consolidate, deepen, and strengthen the democratic system.

The IPAC chairperson also asked him to conduct free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive elections that will foster national unity, political stability, and prosperity.

He also urged Mr Amupitan to conduct elections and reforms that will rebuild trust in the electoral process and uphold the sanctity of the ballot box, in which every vote is counted and counts in the overall result, and the mandate of the people is respected by all stakeholders.

“These aligned with the vision and mandate of IPAC in deepening our democracy, ensuring an environment conducive to successful elections, political stability, and the overall well-being of Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Dantalle noted that as the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, IPAC will collaborate with the new leadership of INEC and critical stakeholders to enhance the credibility and integrity of the nation’s electoral process and strengthen democratic institutions and governance.

He charged Mr Amupitan to discharge his constitutional responsibilities without fear or favour and justify the confidences Nigerians reposed in him, bearing in mind that the whole world is watching him, saying to whom much is given, much is expected.

“The litmus test of his leadership is the 8 November, Anambra governorship election.

“INEC should remain neutral as an umpire and ensure it is fair, transparent, and inclusive.

“The success of this off-cycle election will indicate what citizens will expect in the 2026 Federal Capital Territory Area Council polls, Osun and Ekiti gubernatorial elections, and the decisive 2027 general election.

“The need for patriotism, excellence, transparency, integrity, security, and accountability cannot be overstated,” Mr Dantalle said.

He pledged the IPAC Council decision to stand with INEC, stakeholders, and fellow compatriots in building a strong, united, stable, prosperous, and inclusive democratic nation.

He said that ‘while the council had submitted a proposal to the National Assembly on constitutional amendment regarding the mode of appointing the INEC chairman, IPAC wishes him a successful tenure as he embarks on this critical national duty.”

(NAN)