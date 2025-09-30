The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) on Tuesday said the national grid experienced significant generation shortfalls due to industrial action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

NISO in a public notice by its management on Tuesday morning said the disruptions triggered widespread gas shortages, impacting power generation.

The system operator noted that available generation dropped from over 4,300 MW to about 3,200 MW at its lowest point due to gas supply disruptions.

“The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) wishes to notify the public of recent major generation shortfalls on the National Grid, caused by industrial actions of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) within the gas supply chain.

“These disruptions triggered widespread gas shortages, reducing available generation from over 4,300 MW in the early hours of Sunday, 28th September 2025, to about 3,200 MW at the lowest point,” the statement said.

NISO interventions

In response, NISO said it promptly deployed contingency measures to preserve the stability, security, and reliability of the national grid, including hydropower optimisation, generation dispatch, load balancing, voltage and frequency support, and demand-side management.

NISO said it strategically ramp-ups from major hydro stations, contributing over 400 MW of additional output to cushion the shortfall from gas-fired plants.

The system operator said it made real-time load adjustments to match available generation with system demand, while preventing a system frequency collapse.

It added that it continuously deployed reactive power compensation and reserve monitoring to safeguard system integrity.

“Selective load shedding, applied as a last resort, to avert a system-wide collapse and ensure fair power distribution.

“These timely actions enabled the NISO NCC to minimise the impact of the labour-induced gas shortages, sustain operational security, and maintain supply to critical loads, thereby averting a nationwide blackout,” it said.

The system operator reaffirmed its commitment to proactive grid management, operational excellence, and the application of best-in-class practices to guarantee a secure and reliable electricity supply for the nation.

NISO had on Sunday raised concerns about the potential impact of the dispute between PENGASSAN and Dangote Refinery on the nation’s power sector.

At the time, it said the national grid relies heavily on gas-fired generation, and any sustained disruption in gas supply could constrain generation capacity, affect system operations, and undermine the stability and reliability of electricity supply across the country.

NISO is in charge of electricity system operations, managing load allocation from generation companies to distribution companies and eligible customers.

Dangote vs PENGASSAN crisis

PREMIUM TIMES reports that PENGASSAN had earlier asked its members to disrupt activities at the refinery by blocking gas supply to it.

The association said its decision was in response to the decision by the refinery’s management to sack some workers who are members of the union. It also accused Dangote refinery of spreading misinformation to justify its actions.

The union also directed its members nationwide to withdraw their services in protest against the alleged sack of Nigerian workers at the refinery from midnight on 28 September. It accused the management of the refinery of anti-labour practices and discrimination against local employees, prompting the federal government’s intervention.

In a swift response, Dangote refinery described the order as illegal and cautioned PENGASSAN to obey Nigerian laws in its operations, noting that PENGASSAN has no legal right to disrupt or interfere with the refinery’s contracts with third-party vendors for gas and crude oil supply.

The Dangote Refinery called on the federal government and its security agencies to intervene and call PENGASSAN to order, urging that PENGASSAN’s actions are not only lawless but also have the potential to inflict significant harm on the Nigerian economy and citizens.

On Saturday, the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) called on PENGASSAN to suspend its directive to cut off gas and crude oil supply to the Dangote refinery.

On Sunday, the federal government appealed to PENGASSAN to suspend its planned nationwide strike over its dispute with the Dangote Refinery.

In an appeal statement, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, said the ministry had already initiated moves to reconcile the parties to prevent the crisis from escalating.

This newspaper had earlier reported that PENGASSAN on Monday morning shut down the major entry points of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

At the NMDPRA Headquarters gate located at the federal secretariat, this newspaper observed a banner with an inscription ‘Dangote Must Obey’, ‘Dangote is Not bigger than the country’, and ‘Dangote the Chief of lawless officer.’

Earlier, the National Industrial Court, Abuja, issued an interim order stopping PENGASSAN from continuing with its nationwide industrial action against the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.

The court also restrained PENGASSAN from cutting crude and gas supply to Dangote Refinery.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the reconciliation meeting facilitated by the Nigerian government between Dangote refinery and PENGASSAN to resolve their ongoing dispute ended in deadlock on Monday night.