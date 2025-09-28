Business owners have called for greater collaboration with government at all levels and other relevant stakeholders to boost economic growth across the country.

They made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the opening of the 20th Edition of Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) on Sunday in Abuja.

Mutiat Sani, a business owner, suggested public-private partnerships to create a more supportive and efficient environment for businesses, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Ms Sani said that collaboration with relevant stakeholders would improve infrastructure and boost the economy.

She said that by working with government agencies and other relevant stakeholders, businesses could help define and implement robust security measures, creating a safer environment for exhibitors and businesspeople.

She called on the government at all levels to provide financial assistance through low-interest loans, adding that the effort would offer more opportunities for business owners to expand their businesses.

She said that she experienced high patronage in the past trade fair, urging residents to also patronise her this year.

Another business owner, Moses Egwuatu, said that through public-private partnerships, businesses could tap into expertise in various ways, including market trends, advanced technology, and business management skills.

“Government-backed trade fairs often attract a larger audience and more media attention, giving businesses an expanded platform for networking and exposure,” he said.

Mr Egwuatu said that effective collaboration with experts and government agencies would support small business owners to gain entry into international markets through curated exhibitions and market linkages.

He appreciated the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), the government, and other organisations that contributed to ensuring that the fair was successful.

Patricia Ojo said that partnering with reputable government bodies or established industry associations would add to a business’s credibility and public trust.

Ms Ojo called on the government to address existing infrastructural gaps and implement people-centered initiatives that align with the broader economic development agenda.

She called for a safer and more conducive environment by deploying more security personnel to prevent theft and other challenges at the fair site.

She said that the growth of the business owners depended on strong working relationships with various stakeholders, including investors, customers, and trade associations.

“All Nigerians have a role to play in creating a vibrant economy.

“By engaging with government and other partners, business owners aim to open new doors for collaboration and unlock potential for business growth and development,” she said.

NAN reports that the ACCI had, on 25 September, declared the AITF opened. The fair will end on 6 October.

Emeka Obegolu, president of the ACCI, said that the chamber was expecting about 20 country exhibitors.

Mr Obegolu said that the fair would also feature more than 100,000 participants across the 12 days.

He called on investors, local, international, and Nigerians at large, to participate in the 20th edition of the AITF.

He said that the fair provided a platform for businesses to connect, share ideas, and explore investment opportunities.

