The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that passenger train services on the Abuja–Kaduna route will resume next week following weeks of suspension.

In a statement issued Saturday by its Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, the corporation said the decision comes after the completion of repair and safety checks on the affected section of the railway track at Asham.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is pleased to announce that the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train service is set to resume operations next week, following the successful completion of repair and safety checks on the affected section of track at Asham,” the statement said.

The announcement of the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna train services comes about a month after the route was suspended.

On 26 August, the NRC suspended services of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Services after the train coaches derailed at KM 49 between Kubwa station and Asham station.

At the time, the NRC said 618 persons were successfully evacuated from the scene. This includes 583 passengers, 15 NRC crew members, one medical personnel, eight cleaners, and 11 catering staff.

On Saturday, the corporation said it has worked tirelessly to ensure both the infrastructure and rolling stock trains are restored to the highest safety standards in line with global best practices.

”As part of our commitment to passenger welfare, the NRC has refunded 512 passengers out of the 583 on board the affected train. Efforts are ongoing to reach and process refunds for the remaining passengers to ensure that no one is left behind,” the statement said.

The NRC appreciates the patience and understanding of its passengers and assures the general public that their safety, comfort, and satisfaction remain its top priority.

The agency also acknowledged the support of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, security agencies, the media, and all stakeholders during this period of recovery.

It said further details on the official resumption date and schedule will be communicated in the coming days.