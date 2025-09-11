The Nigerian government has stopped short of condemning the Israeli attack on a residential area in Qatar, but expressed “deep concerns” about it and described the attack as a violation of international law.

According to a statement on Wednesday, the Nigerian government expressed “deep concerns” about the attack, which targeted top Hamas officials residing at the residential headquarters in Doha, the capital city.

Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry said in the statement that the attack poses grave concerns for regional stability in the Middle East.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Israel attacked the Qatari capital on Tuesday.

The Israeli military confirmed that it carried out the attack and that it was an assassination attempt on top Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital.

Israel claimed that the targeted Hamas members led the organisation’s activities for years, and that it will continue to act to “defeat the Hamas terrorist organisation.”

Following the attack, Qatar, which has been hosting direct and indirect mediation talks between Hamas and Israel, suspended its mediation efforts with both countries.

In its statement shared on X, the Nigerian government reiterated that the “development raises serious questions about regional stability and the prospects for ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict.”

“Nigeria underscores the primacy of respecting the sovereignty of all nations and adhering to international law, particularly in matters involving the use of force across borders.

“Nigeria acknowledges Qatar’s longstanding role in fostering dialogue and mediation in the region,” it added.

READ ALSO: Qatar new visa rules restrict Nigerian men from solo travel

The government also urged restraint on escalation and a commitment to peace.

It called for promoting peace, security, and respect for the rule of law in the Middle East and globally.

It also reaffirmed its dedication to collaborating with the international community through the United Nations and other multilateral platforms.