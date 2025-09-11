The Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected an application seeking an interim order stopping David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Trial judge Emeka Nwite refused the three prayers sought in the ex-parte motion filed by Nafiu-Bala Gombe, a former Deputy National Chairman of ADC, and moved by his lawyer, Michael Agber.

Rather, Mr Nwite directed Mr Gombe, the plaintiff, to put all the defendants on notice to show cause why the motion should not be granted.

The judge then adjourned the matter until 15 September for the defendants to show cause.

The ruling was delivered on 4 September and the certified true copy of the order made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday.

NAN reports that while the former Senate President, David Mark, is the current national chairman of ADC, the ex-Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, is the national secretary of the party.

Mr Gombe, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, had sued ADC, Sen. Mark, Aregbesola, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Chief Ralph Nwosu as 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

In the ex-parte motion dated and filed on Sept. 2, the plaintiff sought three reliefs.

Gombe sought an order of interim injunction restraining the 4th defendant (INEC) from recognising the 2nd (Mark) and 3rd (Aregbesola) defendants as the national chairman and national secretary of the ist defendant (ADC) pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

He also sought an order of interim injunction restraining Mr Mark and Mr Aregbesola from parading themselves as National Chairman and National Secretary of the party, respectively, pending hearing in the motion on notice already filed and served in this matter.

He sought an order restraining the 4th defendant/ respondent from recognising and or dealing with Mr Mark and Mr Aregbesola.

On Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised Mr Mark and former Osun State governor, Mr Aregbesola, as the chairperson and national secretary of the ADC, respectively.

In a publication on its website on Wednesday, INEC also listed Mani Ibrahim as the party’s national treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as the national financial secretary and Oserheimen Osunbor, a former governor of Edo State, as the national legal adviser.

(NAN)