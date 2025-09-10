A combined team of security operatives in Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east, have arrested two crime suspects and recovered arms and ammunition in multiple operations in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested during the operations in the state.

He said arms and ammunition were recovered when security operatives raided a criminal hideout during the operations.

The operations

Mr Ndukwe said the multiple operations began on 3 September when operatives from Umabor Divisional Police Headquarters rescued and then arrested a 23-year-old man, Collins Ugwu, accused of threatening another man with a rifle.

He said the operation was carried out in collaboration with local vigilantes in the area.

“The suspect further confessed to membership of the Black Axe Confraternity,” the police spokesperson said.

“One locally fabricated double-barrelled pistol loaded with a live cartridge was recovered from him.”

Mr Ndukwe said, in another operation on 5 September, police operatives from Abakpa Division arrested a 26-year-old man, Peter Kalu, for allegedly causing “public disturbance”.

He said the suspect was arrested when the operatives were conducting their night patrol at about 11:05 p.m. in the area.

“A search conducted on him led to the recovery of a locally fabricated imitation pistol,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said, in a separate operation on 6 September, police operatives from the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad raided a criminal hideout in Ameke Ngwo, a community in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson said the operation, which was conducted in collaboration with members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group, followed a tip-off on the activities of the suspects.

“On sighting the operatives, a group of suspected criminals fled, abandoning a bag.

A search of the bag led to the recovery of two locally fabricated firearms: one triple-barreled pistol and one single-barreled pistol,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe stressed that “these operational breakthroughs” were part of the “sustained efforts” of the police in the state to rid Enugu State of criminality.

“Further discreet investigations into the cases are ongoing, while the arrested suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations,” he assured.

Commissioner speaks

Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa, has commended the operatives for their swift responses and successful operations.

Mr Giwa reassured residents of Enugu State that the police in the state were committed to sustained operations against criminals.

The police commissioner urged the residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and support the police with “timely provision of credible information.”

Prohibited in Nigeria

Illegal possession of firearms is outlawed in Nigeria. Firearms Act 1959 and the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act (2004) remain the principal legislation against the illegal possession of firearms.

The Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act (2004) prescribes a 10-year jail term for persons convicted of the offence.

However, a legislation proposed by Nigeria’s National Assembly includes a five-year jail term for firearms possession without a license.

Like the illegal possession of firearms, cultism, also known as secret societies, is outlawed in Nigeria.

However, the laws vary from state to state. In Enugu State, for instance, cultism is outlawed in the Public Order (Prohibition of Secret Cults and their activities) Law No. 17 of the Enugu State of Nigeria 2009.

READ ALSO: Adamawa confirms eight deaths from suspected Buruli ulcer outbreak

It is also outlawed in the Criminal Code, Cap. 30, Vol II Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

Several persons have been convicted in Nigeria for offences of illegal possession of firearms and cultism across Nigeria.

In July 2021, a Magistrate Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, sentenced a student of Kogi State Polytechnic, Shehu Mohammed, to eight years’ imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and cultism.

An Ekiti High Court, in 2019, sentenced a Nigerian man to 10 years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms.