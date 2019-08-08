Man jailed 10 years for unlawful possession of arms

An Ekiti High Court on Wednesday sentenced Efe Efi to 10 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms.

The court, however, refused to convict Mr Efi for alleged murder, which was part of the charges levelled against him, for lack of evidence.

In the case with registration number HAD/10c/2018, he was charged for illegal possession of arms, attempted murder, and robbery.

According to the prosecution, he was arrested at Moferere area of Ado-Ekiti on October 27, 2016.

Delivering his judgement on Wednesday, trial judge, Abiodun Adesodun, found the accused person guilty of illegal possession of firearm, but he was freed of the two other charges

“A case of unlawful possession of firearm had been proved beyond reasonable doubt,” said the judge.

“The prosecution was able to establish the elements needed to link the accused person with the crime and he is accordingly sentenced to ten years imprisonment but the offender being a first offender, is given a sum of N20,000 as option of fine”.

On the attempted murder and robbery charges, Mr Adesodun said, “Ingredients of attempted murder and robbery could not be substantiated against the accused person, you are accordingly discharged and acquitted.”

During the trial, the prosecution counsel, L.E. Ojo from the DPP office, called a witness while the counsel to the defendant, Owoseeni Ajayi, called no witnesses.

Mr Ojo also tendered the statement of the accused person as exhibit.

Mr Efi was accused of attempting to rob one Adewumi Osasona, an Okada rider and student of Ekiti State University, who conveyed him from Ijigbo to Moferere on his motorcycle. He was arrested by residents while another accomplice, who shot the victim, fled.

Mr Osasona was said to have resisted the robbery attempt, and also raised the alarm, which attracted residents who prompted the arrest of Mr Efi, while his accomplice escaped.

