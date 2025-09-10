Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes suffered a crushing setback on Tuesday evening after being held to a 1-1 draw by South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein.

The result leaves Nigeria’s chances of securing an automatic ticket virtually impossible, with just two games left to play.

With Bafana Bafana leading Group C on 17 points and Nigeria stuck on 11 from eight matches, the Super Eagles now face an uphill battle to avoid missing a second successive World Cup, having also failed to qualify for Qatar 2022.

The Eagles, already hampered by the absence of injured talisman Victor Osimhen, endured an early blow when Ola Aina limped off in the 7th minute. South Africa capitalised midway through the first half as captain William Troost-Ekong inadvertently turned Mohau Nkota’s cross into his own net.

Nigeria responded before halftime, with Calvin Bassey powering home a superb header from Tom Dele-Bashiru’s pinpoint delivery. Despite controlling much of the second half and carving out clear chances for Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Tolu Arokodare, the decisive goal never came.

Head coach Eric Chelle, however, refused to criticise his players, praising their effort in a difficult away tie.

“We tried, \[the players] gave everything to try to win and, like I said, it’s difficult to come here and hope for a win because this team is very good, their wingers are very fast, and the striker keeps the ball well,” said Chelle.

“During this game, for just 10 seconds, we were not in a good position and they killed us, so after that we came back in the game because we were ready for that, and the state of mind of the players was to come back and try to score a goal, but South Africa is a good team.”

Chelle also admitted the draw leaves Nigeria’s qualification hopes in a precarious position, with Lesotho and Benin still to come and their fate dependent on Bafana slipping up against Zimbabwe or Rwanda.

“We are professional, so it’s still two games and for sure these players want to win these two games, but at this moment it’s difficult for us because we wanted to win \[against Bafana, and I think we did everything \[to try and win,” he added.

“So in the last two games, a lot of things can happen in one month, and for sure a lot of things about the points, about the team, about everything, so we just need to analyse this game again and after that we’ll see in the last two games.”

For the Super Eagles, it was a night of frustration and regret, where commitment could not be converted into three points.