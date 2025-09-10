The Adamawa State government has confirmed the death of eight persons following a suspected Buruli ulcer outbreak in Malabu community, Fufore Local Government Area of the State.

The state Commissioner for Health, Felix Tangwami, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Yola.

Mr Tangwami said the government is deeply concerned, noting that some victims are currently receiving treatment at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola.

He revealed that samples have already been collected and dispatched to the National Reference Laboratory for further testing.

According to him, health officials have placed the community under close monitoring to prevent further spread of the suspected disease.

The commissioner assured that the state, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the WHO, and partners, is taking proactive steps to contain the situation.

“Our medical team is working around the clock to stabilise the victims’ condition,” he said.

He added that ongoing measures to contain the spread include the deployment of emergency response teams, awareness campaigns, and the provision of medical supplies to the affected community.

Mr Tangwami appealed to residents to remain calm, avoid panic, and maintain good hygiene practices.

He also advised them to report suspicious cases to health facilities and avoid patronising traditional remedies to prevent worsening infections.

About Buruli Ulcer

It is a rare bacterial infection of the skin and soft tissue, caused by an infection with Mycobacterium ulcerans.

It’s mainly found in tropical areas, including West Africa and Australia.

It often starts as a painless swelling of the affected area, usually the arms, legs or face. It may culminate in large ulcers eventually, usually on the arms or legs.

Treatment involves antibiotics. If left untreated, it could lead to permanent disfigurement and disability.

(NAN)