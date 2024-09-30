The ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has won all the electoral positions contested in the local government council polls held on 28 September.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elections were conducted in 21 local government councils across 326 council wards of the state.

NAN reports that only one female clinched a chairmanship position in the election.

Genevieve Osakwe, chair of the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC), announced the results at the commission’s office in Awka on Sunday night.

Mrs Osakwe said APGA swept all 21 chairmanship seats and all the councillor positions across the state’s local government areas, which had been declared at the ward level.

“This is to affirm the result of the chairmanship and councillorship election held on Sept. 28. The commission carefully collated and analysed the results to ensure that there were no mistakes.

“All the scores and the parties were announced at the polling units yesterday, we are here today to affirm the results as recorded.

“Elections were held at all the polling units across Anambra on Saturday, and it was free, fair and credible,” she said.

She commended the people of Anambra for coming out en masse to cast their votes and thanked the security agencies for ensuring peace and orderliness throughout the process.

The elected chairpersons and the LGAs were Chibueze Ofobuike (Aguata), Ifeanyi Chiweze (Anambra East), Fidelis Nnazo (Anambra West), Romanus Ibekwe (Anaocha), ThankGod Anago (Awka North), Chinedu Okafor (Awka South), and Alphonsus Ofumelu (Ayamelum),

Others were Chijioke Ozumba (Dunukofia), Chimezie Obi (Ekwusigo), Stanley Nkwoka (Idemili North), Amaka Obi (Idemili South), Anayo Orjiako (Ihiala), Chinedu Ononiba (Njikoka), Echezona Anazodo (Nnewi North) and Chinedu Ezeogidi (Nnewi South).

Also elected were Franklin Nwadialu (Ogbaru), Anthony Nwaora (Onitsha North), Emeka Orji (Onitsha South), Casmir Nwafor (Orumba North), Shedrack Azubuike (Orumba South) and Emma Nweke(Oyi).

Only agents of APGA were available at the venue of the announcement of the results.

