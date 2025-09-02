Damilola “Dapper” Akinwunmi has unveiled a new single, Blessings (Kura), featuring Yaadman and Bhadboi OML.

Released on 28 August, the track marks a milestone collaboration for the music executive, who also lent his own vocals to the project.

The single positions Dapper as one of Afrobeats’ emerging voices, adding momentum to his growing profile in the industry.

The collaboration, co-produced by two-time Grammy nominee Chopstix, brings together Yaadman, formerly known as Yung L, and fast-rising singer Bhadboi OML.

Blending gratitude, resilience, and the quiet triumphs of perseverance, the record has quickly resonated with listeners as a compelling Afrobeats anthem.

Audiomack feat

Within the first twelve hours of release, the song amassed over 200,000 cumulative streams across major platforms including Audiomack, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Beyond these impressive numbers, the track also debuted on Audiomack’s Top 100 Nigerian Songs chart, cementing its early success.

The timing of the release carried added significance, coinciding with Dapper’s birthday.

The wider music community quickly took notice. Audiomack spotlighted the track on its official social media platforms, further amplifying its reach and reinforcing its growing influence.

This recognition highlighted not only the song’s swift rise but also Dapper Music & Entertainment’s capacity to curate sounds that transcend borders.

Listeners have embraced the single not only for its rhythm but also for the universality of its message: that every blessing, no matter how small, deserves to be acknowledged.

Personal weight

Dapper stressed that Blessings (Kura) held deep personal significance.

“The song is about acknowledging the little wins that keep us moving,” he tells PREMIUM TIMES.

According to him, that sentiment sets the tone for the project, reflective yet hopeful, intimate yet resonant with shared experience.

The inclusion of Yaadman signals a striking comeback, bringing with it his signature blend of street wisdom and melodic delivery.

Yaadman’s verse, shaped by his track record of chronicling the struggles of young Nigerians in projects such as “Eve Bounce’ and “Yadman Kingsize”, mirrors the resilience that has become central to his artistry.

In the same vein, Bhadboi OML, whose breakout hits include “Shkran Lak”, “7 AM in Lekki” and “Memories” won him a loyal Gen Z following, weaves vulnerability into the record, a reminder that even amidst ambition and hustle, gratitude remains essential.

Together, the trio create a soundscape that feels lived-in and authentic, drawn from real experience and carrying a truth that resonates deeply with listeners.

Dapper

Dapper revealed that although he had always been surrounded by music, he only began to seriously consider a career in the industry in 2012.

A Sociology graduate from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), he explained that his journey into music began when the university was shut down for six months due to strike action.

During that period, he joined a group known as Phase Media.

However, he admitted that music was merely a side project at the time, as his main focus remained on his studies.

Dapper recounted that in 2016, while completing his National Youth Service, he secured a job at a time management company.

Two years later, in 2018, he launched his company, Dapper Music, marking the milestone with the independent distribution of his first song.

