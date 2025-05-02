Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has dispelled insinuations that former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Attorney General Abubakar Malami, and others may leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2027 general election.

This is in reaction to speculations that members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc were threatening to leave the APC for allegedly being sidelined by the current federal administration.

Mr Sule stated this on Friday in Lafia at the grand reception in honour of the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Labaran Magaji, by the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Nasarawa State chapter.

The governor, while commending the achievements of the APC administration under President Bola Tinubu, noted that those trying to divide the ranks of the party have failed.

“There is nothing like taking CPC away. Our father, former President Muhammadu Buhari, is CPC, no other person.

“When he says CPC is with you, CPC is with you, and the day he says CPC is not with you, CPC is not with you. He keeps carrying his 12 million voters along with him anywhere he goes and he is not going anywhere from APC.

“Those trying to take away our good products from the APC will not succeed. They want to take Malami away, but let me tell you that Malami is going nowhere.

“That’s why we recently went to see Buhari in Kaduna, and we said Baba you are not going anywhere.

“Malami sir, you are not going anywhere, we are going to build this house together,” Mr Sule said.

Mr Sule also revealed that 20 aspirants were already jostling for his position ahead of the 2027 election.

He maintained that he had no anointed candidate, saying that only God would decide who would succeed him as governor of Nasarawa State in 2027.

The governor said his administration had laid a solid economic foundation for the next administration to build upon, and added that he would leave the state debt-free.

He said that the appointment of Mr Magaji was due to his pedigree and excellent track record in public service.

In his remarks, former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, appreciated Mr Sule for his foresight in appointing Mr Magaji as SSG to drive his administration’s vision for the state.

He described Mr Magaji as an all-rounder, a technocrat par excellence, poised to drive Mr Sule’s vision for a prosperous and united state through transparent governance.

Mr Malami urged stakeholders to rally round Mr Magaji to deliver on the administration’s vision for accountability, transparency and inclusive development in governance.

Also speaking, Safiyanu Andaha, chairman of Nasarawa ALGON and chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area, said the event was organised in solidarity with Mr Magaji, given his proven record of excellent public service.

Mr Andaha, who appreciated Mr Sule for finding Mr Magaji worthy of the appointment, also pledged their unalloyed support to the administration.

On his part, Mr Magaji appreciated the leadership style of Mr Sule and his disposition towards the prudent and efficient management of the state’s resources for the benefit of the people.

He thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve in his administration.

(NAN)

