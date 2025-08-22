Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has released a 31-man provisional squad for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa.

The list, made public by the Nigeria Football Federation Communications Department is dominated by established names as Nigeria look to revive their qualifying campaign.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, and playmaker Alex Iwobi headline the experienced group, while Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman of Atalanta, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface provide firepower in attack.

Chelle has also called up a number of other dynamic players who are also making their mark.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Nathan Tella and goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt are among the newer names given a chance to prove themselves at the highest level.

The coach’s choice of forwards suggests he is planning to add more variety to Nigeria’s attack.

Alongside Osimhen and Boniface, he has invited Terem Moffi, Sadiq Umar and Cyriel Dessers, giving him different options to break down tough opponents.

In defence, the return of Chidozie Awaziem and the inclusion of Belgium-based Benjamin Fredericks point to a push for more depth at the back.

Nigeria’s situation in Group C makes these selections even more important.

The team has drawn four of their six matches so far and sit in fourth place behind South Africa, Rwanda and Benin.

With only four games left to play, the September fixtures could make or break the Super Eagles’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Nigeria will first welcome Rwanda to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on 6 September before travelling to Bloemfontein to face South Africa four days later.

Both matches are seen as must-win encounters.

South Africa’s campaign is clouded by a FIFA investigation into an alleged use of an ineligible player, but Chelle and his squad are focusing only on what happens on the pitch.

For the coach, who only took charge earlier this year, back-to-back wins in September would go a long way in strengthening his position and lifting the team’s confidence.

The players are expected to report to camp in Uyo on 1 September to begin preparations.

Supporters will be hoping the mix of seasoned internationals and hungry newcomers can deliver the results Nigeria badly need.

Full Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali, Amas Obasogie, Adeleye Adebayo, Ebenezer Harcourt.

Defenders: William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Igoh Ogbu, Chidozie Awaziem, Felix Agu, Benjamin Fredericks.

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Alhassan Yusuf, Wilfred Ndidi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika, Christantus Uche.

Forwards: Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Victor Boniface, Cyriel Dessers, Sadiq Umar, Nathan Tella, Tolu Arokodare, Terem Moffi, Adams Akor.