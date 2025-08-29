In a bold move to enhance digital safety and customer education, OPay, Nigeria’s leading mobile financial services platform, has rolled out the “My OPay Security Vote Challenge”, a nationwide initiative designed to raise awareness about its seven in-app Security Features. The campaign, which officially launched in the first week of August 2025, reflects OPay’s ongoing commitment to user protection and financial literacy, ensuring every user is better equipped to transact securely in today’s fast-paced digital environment.

The #MyOPaySecurityVoteChallenge is an interactive campaign that encourages users to explore OPay’s seven powerful security tools in a fun, relatable, and creative way.

Participants are invited to create a 30-second videoshowcasing their favourite OPay Security Feature and explain how it is essential in protecting their money.

The Security Features are:

● Scam Alert

● Night Guard

● Large Transaction Shield

● Online Subscription Control

● USSD Lock

● Large Transaction Double Check

● Emergency Lock

To qualify, videos must be posted with the official hashtag #MyOPaySecurityVoteChallenge and must tag OPay’s official social media accounts.

Speaking on the campaign, Elizabeth Wang, OPay’s Chief Commercial Officer, remarked “With the Opay security vote challenge, we are turning financial safety into something exciting and rewarding. Our goal is simple: Empower every Nigerian to transact with confidence, free from fraud and scam”.

In addition to the campaign driven by social media influencers, face to face community engagement is also included to ensure the awareness reaches diverse audiences across Nigeria. OPay will also leverage its app ecosystem to provide customers with real-time updates and interactive participation channels.

During the campaign period, over 2000 Nigerians will be celebrated. Alongside exclusive OPay-branded merchandise, a total of over ten million Naira will be rewarded to participants weekly, making this one of the largest digital safety engagements in Nigeria this year.

With the “My OPay Security Vote Challenge,” OPay is not only rewarding creativity but also fostering a culture of vigilance in Nigeria’s fast-growing digital economy. OPay believes that when users understand and actively use the security features, the entire financial ecosystem becomes stronger, safer, and more resilient.