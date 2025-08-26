The Kaduna State Government has reassured citizens after Tuesday’s derailment of an Abuja-bound passenger train, of support and immediate medical attention.

The accident renewed concerns about safety on the busy Abuja–Kaduna rail corridor.

Governor Uba Sani, currently in Brazil as part of President Bola Tinubu’s delegation, expressed sympathy to passengers affected by the mishap and directed urgent interventions.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner-designate for Information, Ahmed Maiyaki, the governor mandated the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Ministry of Local Government Affairs to swiftly coordinate evacuation and provide medical care to victims.

“The governor has instructed that all necessary support be provided to minimise the impact of this unfortunate incident,” Mr Maiyaki said, noting that psycho-social support services had also been activated to assist traumatised passengers.

Authorities confirmed that several coaches veered off the track shortly after departing Abuja around 11 a.m., throwing many families into panic.

Emergency responders and security operatives were quickly mobilised to the scene.

The Kaduna government has assured residents that the situation was under control and appealed for calm.

“Governor Sani sympathises with the passengers and their families and reaffirms his administration’s commitment to the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors,” Mr Maiyaki added.

Kaduna-Abuja rail

The Abuja–Kaduna railway, commissioned in 2016, is considered a safer alternative to the highway notorious for kidnappings and bandit attacks. However, it has faced repeated safety challenges.

In March 2022, terrorists attacked a night train on the route, killing passengers and abducting dozens, an episode that shook national confidence in rail security.

While Tuesday’s derailment was not linked to sabotage, it has once again sparked debate about the reliability of Nigeria’s rail infrastructure.

Mr Maiyaki confirmed that investigations were underway to determine the exact cause, as the state government worked closely with federal agencies and security operatives to monitor the situation.