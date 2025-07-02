In a significant shift in Nigeria’s political landscape, the Atiku Abubakar-led opposition coalition has formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The decision, reached after a marathon meeting that stretched into the early hours of Wednesday, follows delays by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in registering the coalition’s preferred party, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

To lead this new phase, the coalition appointed seasoned political figures as interim leaders: former Senate President David Mark as National Chairperson, ex-Osun State Governor and former Tinubu ally Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, and former Minister of Youth and Sports Bolaji Abdullahi as Spokesperson.

This development signals a strategic consolidation of opposition forces ahead of the 2027 general elections. With experienced hands at the helm, the coalition aims to present a credible and united alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to coalition leader Umar Ardo, the group is keeping its options open. It will continue to pursue ADA’s registration with INEC, which acknowledged the application on June 27, 2025, following its submission on June 19.

In the meantime, the ADC will serve as the operational platform for political mobilisation nationwide. Senator David Mark is expected to lead the coalition through this transitional phase.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The opposition coalition includes prominent political heavyweights such as Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Bukola Saraki, Rotimi Amaechi, Abubakar Malami, and others — a diverse lineup drawn from various political backgrounds and regions.

Coalition politics is not new to Nigeria. The APC itself was born from a merger of opposition parties in 2013, culminating in its historic victory over the then-ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015. The current realignment could mark another turning point.

As the 2027 elections approach, the opposition’s adoption of the ADC — and the high-level appointments that come with it — could reshape the country’s political dynamics and intensify the contest for power.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

