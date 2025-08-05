Nigeria’s campaign at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) got off to a disappointing start as they lost 1-0 to defending champions Senegal in their Group D clash on Tuesday at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

A 75th-minute strike from Christian Gomis proved to be the difference, handing Senegal all three points despite Nigeria dominating possession and completing more passes.

The Super Eagles B, who had 59 per cent of the ball and registered 396 passes with a 75 per cent pass accuracy, failed to convert their superiority into goals.

Both teams managed just one shot on target each, but Nigeria committed more fouls (17) and received three yellow cards compared to Senegal’s one. Despite their efforts, Eric Chelle‘s side could not find a breakthrough, starting their tournament on the back foot.

The result leaves Nigeria bottom of Group D after Congo and Sudan played out a 1-1 draw in their opener.

With Tuesday’s result, Senegal have maintained their enviable record of winning all their opening matches in the CHAN tournament they have featured in.

The Super Eagles B will now face Sudan on Tuesday, 12 August, in a must-win clash to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Nigeria, who clinched bronze in 2014 and reached the final in 2018, have had a mixed record in the 16-year-old African Nations Championship—a tournament reserved exclusively for players competing in their home country’s domestic leagues.

Their performances have swung between promise and inconsistency, reflecting the challenges of assembling a cohesive squad from the local scene.