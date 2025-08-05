A member of the House of Representatives, Kabiru Maipalace, has sponsored the renovation of 80 cemeteries in the Gusau and Tsafe local government areas of Zamfara State.

Mr Maipalace represents Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency in Zamfara.

Speaking at the inauguration of the projects in Tsafe town on Tuesday, the lawmaker said the initiative was part of his constituency projects.

“Today, we embarked on the renovation of 80 cemeteries in Gusau and Tsafe LGAs as part of my second year anniversary as a second-term member, House of Representatives for Gusau and Tsafe Federal Constituency.

“We had noticed the dilapidated conditions of our cemeteries in various communities across my constituency. As human beings, we know one day, all of us are going to be buried here; therefore, we must ensure we do good to improve the conditions of our last home,” Mr Maipalace said.

“As we all know, in Islam, we know the value of keeping cemeteries in good conditions. It prevents various disasters and calamities in the society,” he added.

The lawmaker promised to pay allowances to cemeteries guards and workers and provide them with working tools monthly.

Mr Maipalace appealed to his constituents to intensify prayers against insecurity.

He appealed to the people of the state to continue to support the government’s policies and programmes to promote peace and stability in the state.

Also speaking, the District Head of Tsafe East, Aliyu Abubakar, commended the lawmaker for the initiative and described it as a welcome development.

The traditional ruler urged other political officeholders to emulate the lawmaker by reaching out to their constituents to address various societal challenges.

“On behalf of Tsafe Emirate Council, I extend our appreciation to the lawmaker and his team for initiating various projects to reduce various socio-economic challenges in the society,” he said.

