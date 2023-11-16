Kabiru Maipalace (PDP-Zamfara) has sponsored the weddings of nine female orphans under his Women, Orphans and Less privileged Welfare Project.

Presenting furniture and other wedding items to the beneficiaries in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Wednesday, Mr Maipalace said the gesture was the fulfilment of his campaign promises.

Mr Maipalace, represented at the occasion by his Legislative Secretary, Mustafa Hassan, said the gesture was part of his intervention to the vulnerable groups under his committee on women, orphans and less privileged.

“Under the committee, we have identified 41 female orphans and less privileged to be sponsored for marriage by the lawmaker and we are starting with nine now.

“Today, we are presenting nine sets of furniture and other marriage items procured by the lawmaker for the beneficiaries,” the lawmaker explained.

Mr Maipalace, who represents Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency of Zamfara State in the House of Representatives, urged the beneficiaries to respect their marriages and utilise the gesture for their future.

Also, the Chairman, State Hisbah Commission, Umar Hassan, commended the lawmaker and described the intervention as a moral support to the society in general.

“This will help in reducing economic hardships and vices in the society,” Mr Hisbah chairman said.

Mr Hassan appealed to philanthropists and wealthy individuals to emulate the lawmaker in supporting the vulnerable groups.

The Chairman, Zamfara Media Cooperation, Bello Dakingari, urged the beneficiaries to utilise the gesture effectively.

“I believe this kind gesture will be one of the best approaches in reducing the pressure of poverty in the society.”

In their separate remarks, the Secretary of the committee, Sadiya Mahe, and State Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kulu Master, appreciated the lawmaker for his concern to women.

They urged beneficiaries to utilise the gesture for their marriages and respect their husbands for future benefits.

Malama Abubakar who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the lawmaker and members of the committee for selecting them to benefit from the project.

“On behalf of all the nine beneficiaries of this programme, we appreciate the gesture and we promise to give priority and respect to our marriages,” Mr Abubakar said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wedding ceremonies for the beneficiaries are scheduled to hold in their various families.

