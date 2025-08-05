Rose Dung has assumed duty as the 32nd Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit, Lagos.

The unit’s spokesperson, Ovie Ewhubare, a deputy superintendent of police, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Ewhubare said that Mrs Dung’s appointment followed the promotion of her predecessor, Ronke Okunade, an assistant inspector general of police.

“CP Dung, a native of Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from the then Bendel State University, Ekpoma (now Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma).

“She was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force on 18 May 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, ” the spokesperson said.

According to Mr Ewhubare, after completing her training at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex, Kaduna, Mrs Dung was posted to Abia State Police Command.

“There, she began her police career,” he said.

The spokesperson said that Mrs Dung had served the nation with dedication in various capacities across different commands and formations.

He said that Mrs Dung served in Abia State Police Command and Police Special Fraud Unit, adding that she served as the Divisional Police Officer at Agbara in Ogun State Police Command, and as the Commandant, Police Training School, Iperu.

“She also served as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Admin), Ondo State Police Command; and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin), Bauchi State Police Command.

“She was, until her current posting, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Welfare at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja,” he said.

According to him, Mrs Dung is a highly-trained and versatile officer, as she has attended several strategic courses.

“She is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and International Association of Women Police.

“She has expressed gratitude to the I-G and assured him that the unit would continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism in line with the rule of law.

“CP Dung calls on the public and all stakeholders to sustain their support for and cooperation with the unit to ensure the effective delivery of its mandate,” he said.

(NAN)