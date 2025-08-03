President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, following their dramatic 75–68 semifinal victory over arch-rivals Senegal at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

After booking a place in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournaments with their dominant quarter-final victory over Cameroon, Saturday’s win sent Nigeria into a record-extending fifth consecutive final.

In a press statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu lauded the resilience and dominance of the D’Tigress, who held off a spirited Senegalese comeback to clinch a pulsating win at the Palais des Sports de Treichville.

“President Bola Tinubu warmly congratulates Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress, on their remarkable achievement of reaching the final of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket for the fifth consecutive time, following a hard-fought victory over Senegal,” the statement read.

“The president commends the resilience and dominance of the reigning champions, who have now defeated their Senegalese rivals for the seventh time, with a historic 75-68 win at the Palais De la Sport, Treichville, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.”

Final before final

The thrilling encounter, widely regarded as “the final before the final,” was a true test of Nigeria’s mettle.

After leading at halftime, D’Tigress fell behind in the third quarter but clawed their way back with an explosive fourth quarter to secure the win.

Ezinne Kalu led the scoring for Nigeria with 19 points, while Promise Amukamara, Amy Okonkwo, and Victoria Macaulay all delivered in key moments.

President Tinubu noted the broader impact of the team’s performance on Nigeria’s global sporting reputation.

“I have observed the discipline, focus, and team spirit consistently displayed by D’Tigress throughout this tournament—qualities that have brought honour to our nation and earned respect for our players and coaches worldwide,” he said.

He also singled out Head Coach Rena Wakama for praise. Wakama, who made history in 2023 as the first woman to lead D’Tigress to an AfroBasket title, is once again on the brink of continental glory.

“I especially commend Rena Wakama, the team’s first female Head Coach, whose leadership and experience—both on the court and now from the bench—continue to inspire D’Tigress to new heights in this highly competitive sport,” the president added.

D’Tigress are seeking their seventh AfroBasket title, and a win in Sunday’s final would make it their fifth in a row—a feat no other team in African women’s basketball has achieved.

Since 2017, the Nigerian team has been the dominant force on the continent, with a current unbeaten streak of 28 games in the AfroBasket competition.

D’Tigress will face Mali, another West African rival, in Sunday’s final, and President Tinubu has already assured the ladies of his unflinching support.

“The president assures D’Tigress of his support as they pursue their fifth consecutive AfroBasket title and seventh overall,” the statement concluded.

Nigeria and Mali faced off in the 2021 Afrobasket final in Cameroon, with the former running away with an emphatic 70-59 victory.

Fans are waiting to see if D’Tigress will reaffirm their dominance over Mali in Sunday’s final or whether they will get revenge against the Nigerian women.