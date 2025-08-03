The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, on Saturday, graduated 120 personnel for special intervention mission from its special Company Strength Training at the Division’s Training School, Enugu.

Speaking at the culmination of the training at the Division’s Shooting Range in Udi near Enugu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Division, Oluyemi Olatoye, commended the graduating personnel for their resilience and commitment.

Mr Olatoye, a major-general, who is also the commander, Joint Task Force South-East, code-named “Operation UDO KA”, said that intensive eight-week combat training was designed to enhance personnel expertise for both conventional and asymmetric warfare.

The GOC said that the training, which was an initiative of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, aligned with the COAS Command Philosophy.

Mr Olatoye said that the COAS Command Philosophy was aimed at consolidating the transformation of the Nigerian Army to a well-motivated and combat-ready force that could effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

He added that the training was part of the Nigerian Army’s ongoing efforts to enhance professionalism, leadership and ensure combat readiness across all theatres of operation.

The GOC urged the graduates to apply the skills and knowledge acquired as they embarked on future tasks.

He noted that the Division remained committed to building a formidable force through rigorous training, strategic leadership and unwavering dedication to national service.

Earlier, the Division Training Officer, MJ Abubakar, lauded the personnel for their exceptional endurance, teamwork and fighting spirit.

Mr Abubakar, a brigadier-general, emphasised that the training was designed to simulate real-world combat scenarios, with a strong focus on jungle warfare, counter-insurgency operations and internal security tactics.

He noted that the graduating soldiers had been scheduled for deployment to a special intervention mission where they would apply the acquired skills in support of national security objectives.

The event featured demonstrations on rifle stripping and assembly, armed combat drills, and the presentation of certificates.

(NAN)