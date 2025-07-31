The chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, has warned against blanket outrage on Nigerians in Ghana by the country’s citizens.

According to her, the stereotype and general branding of Nigerians as criminally minded is unjust and should be widely condemned.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mrs Dabiri said, “Nigerians are not criminals. They are good ambassadors wherever they find themselves, while those bad ones should be fished out to face necessary sanctions”

She added, “Ghana and Nigeria are like Siamese twins. They are brothers and in the spirit of ECOWAS and regional integration should continue to live in peace like brothers.”

Mr Dabiri made this appeal in response to footage circulating on social media which showed Ghanaians staging a protest, demanding the deportation of Nigerians for their alleged involvement in prostitution and ritual killings in the country.

In the video shared on Tuesday, a large crowd of protesters was seen holding placards with messages such as: “Armed robbery and violent attacks must stop,” “Our health is at risk due to mass prostitution,” “Who protects the rights and freedoms of Ghanaians?” “Nigerians are kidnapping and using people for rituals,” and “Our children are going missing because of the Igbos,” among others.

The protesters also displayed a photo of a man they claim was killed by a Nigerian in the Accra area.

One of the protesters in the viral video said, “Nigerians must go because you can’t be in someone’s country and be doing anyhow. Nigerians must go.”

Another protester said, “They are in every part of the country and have targeted our markets. Not just Igbo, Nigerians are in almost every village, and our laws have not allowed foreigners to engage in real dealings. They are perpetrating evil in our country.”

However, Mrs Dabiri described the protests and allegations as an indiscriminate labelling of Nigerians in Ghana as criminals.

She, however, urged for calm and warned Nigerians living in Ghana not to allow themselves to be provoked or resort to violence.

She also urged individuals on both sides to refrain from using inflammatory language, warning that such statements could further escalate tensions.

She further noted that the matter is being addressed at the diplomatic level by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu.

She also asked Nigerians to disregard circulating videos claiming that Ghanaians are destroying Nigerians’ shops and properties.

“There is no evidence of that, and we must at all costs try to prevent any reprisal attacks,” she noted.