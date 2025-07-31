Following the protest in Ghana demanding the deportation of Nigerians, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has visited the country to de-escalate the situation.

During a joint press briefing in Ghana on Wednesday, the Minister called for peace, noting that relevant authorities in both Nigeria and Ghana are addressing the issue.

A group of Ghanaians, over the weekend, had staged a protest accusing Nigerians living in Ghana of prostitution and ritual killings.

In a viral video clip of the protest, a large crowd of protesters was seen holding placards with messages such as: “Nigeria must go,” “Armed robbery and violent attacks must stop,” “Our health is at risk due to mass prostitution,” “Who protects the rights and freedoms of Ghanaians?” “Nigerians are kidnapping and using people for rituals,” and “Our children are going missing because of the Igbos,” among others.

According to Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the viral video caused anxiety, necessitating her visit to the country for a firsthand assessment of the situation.

She, however, noted that contrary to the impressions created online, there were no visible signs of unrest, such as street protests or public demonstrations calling for the deportation of Nigerians.

“Since I arrived, I haven’t seen people burning tyres in the streets or carrying placards everywhere calling for Nigerians to be deported.

“This shows that the Ghanaian government and the president have stepped up to the situation. I would say there’s no cause for alarm, they are handling the situation effectively, and we will continue engaging stakeholders,” she said.

She also explained that the Nigerian delegation had met with some of the individuals involved in the protest, as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Similarly, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Ablakwa, noted that the ministry is working on the concerns raised by the protesters and has begun engaging with leaders of the Nigerian community.

“The Ghanaian government will ensure that everyone in the country, citizens and non-citizens, is protected,” he said.