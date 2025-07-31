As the countdown to the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) intensifies, Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles will return to action on Thursday (today) for a decisive warm-up clash against hosts Zanzibar at the Mau Stadium.

The match is the second of a two-game friendly series designed to sharpen Nigeria’s competitive edge before their Group D opener against defending champions Senegal on Saturday at the 15,000-capacity Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

The Eagles were held to a goalless draw in Monday’s opener, despite dominating proceedings with superior possession and a barrage of attacking plays.

Though they showed plenty of attacking intent, their finishing lacked bite as the resolute Zanzibar defence did just enough to keep the scoreboard blank.

Head coach Eric Chelle fielded a strong side featuring an impressive mix of defensive steel and attacking flair.

The likes of Adedayo Olamilekan, Hadi Haruna, Sikiru Alimi, and Harrison Tochukwu stood out, while goalkeeper Ozoemena Ani anchored the backline with confidence.

Captain Nduka Junior also marshalled the defence alongside Leonard Ngenge and Abdulrafiu Taiwo, while Sodiq Ismaila, Ijoma Anthony, Harrison Ozondu, Akanni Qudus, Taofeek Otaniyi, Godwin Obaje, Jabbar Malik, and Shola Adelani all earned minutes on the pitch.

Thursday’s fixture, again at the Mau Stadium in the heart of Zanzibar, will serve as Nigeria’s final rehearsal before the business end begins.

The West Africans, who won CHAN bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018, will be eager to rediscover their scoring touch and build momentum heading into a tough group.

Nigeria are drawn in Group D, the only four-team group in the expanded 19-nation tournament. After facing reigning champions Senegal on 3 August, the Super Eagles will square off with Sudan on 12 August – also at the Amaan Stadium – before wrapping up their group stage campaign against Congo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on 19 August.

This edition of the CHAN tournament is hosted across three East African nations: Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Other venues include the Moi International Sports Centre and Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, as well as Kampala’s Mandela National Stadium.

With just days to kickoff, today’s test against Zanzibar isn’t just a friendly; it’s a final audition for players hoping to etch their names into Nigeria’s CHAN legacy.