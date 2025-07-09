A staff member of the Ghana High Commission in Nigeria, Freda Arnong, has died following a brutal assault by suspected “one-chance” criminals after boarding a commercial taxi in Abuja.

The incident occurred on the evening of 1 July, at about 7 p.m., when Ms Arnong boarded a commercial vehicle near Transcorp Hilton, heading toward Transcorp Junction in the Federal Capital Territory. Unaware of the danger, she entered a vehicle already occupied by four unidentified men.

Sahara Reporters reported that the Ghanaian High Commission statement said the vehicle veered off its intended route shortly after departure.

Ms Arnong was later found unconscious and severely injured around 11 p.m. along Airport Road near the Moshood Abiola Stadium by a good Samaritan, who rushed her to the National Hospital, Abuja.

Despite emergency medical care, Ms Arnong succumbed to her injuries at 1:52 p.m. on 7 July, six days after the attack.

Her body was reportedly deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy and further investigation.

Detectives from the FCT Police Command’s Criminal Investigation Department have since launched a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators.

Graphic account from family

In a Facebook post on Monday, her elder brother, Arnold Anong, shared a harrowing account of the ordeal, narrating that she was blindfolded, beaten, and tortured after the assailants failed to gain access to her bank accounts.

According to him, she had no ATM card and rarely used mobile banking. Her attackers reportedly demanded N10 million, threatening to mutilate her before eventually dumping her by the roadside.

He said, “Despite every effort, my sister passed away at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 7. Her only ‘crime’ was living in a beautiful city plagued by a broken system. We must demand justice for Freda and for all victims of this evil.”

Mr Arnold called on the federal government to implement a real-time driver and vehicle authentication system to make public transportation safer.

Condemnation

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) condemned the killing, describing it as “the gruesome, satanic handwork of terrorists disguised as robbers.”

In a statement on Monday, the group urged FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to declare a security emergency in Abuja to combat the growing threat of “one-chance” criminal gangs.

“Abuja is under siege. We need emergency security intervention,” the group said, calling for CCTV installation, deployment of armed patrol teams, and legislation to impose capital punishment on attackers whose actions lead to fatalities.

HURIWA said Ms Arnong had been known to them as a “God-fearing and generous soul,” and her death underscored the dangers residents of the capital face daily.

The Ghanaian High Commission described Ms Arnong as “a dedicated and compassionate diplomat,” expressing deep grief over her loss.

The statement said that they are following the investigation closely and have urged the Nigerian government to ensure justice is served.

‘One-chance’ wave

Over the last few years, the menace of “one-chance” criminals has raised the spectre of insecurity in the Nigeria’s capital city.

One-chance refers to a criminal scam where robbers disguise themselves as taxi drivers or passengers. The unsuspected criminals offer what seems like the last available seat—hence the name “one chance”—to lure victims into their vehicle, then rob, assault, or abduct them during the ride.

In June 2024, Prisca Chikodi, an officer with the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), was killed after boarding a commercial vehicle at Area 1 Bus Stop.

Her body was discovered hours later with no visible injuries, raising concerns about the methods used by such syndicates.

The FCT Police Command has stepped up joint patrols with the military in recent months to tackle the menace, including kidnapping, robbery, and vandalism.

