Nigeria operates as a transitional economy, which maintains tight monetary controls to fight inflation and sustain growth and protect fiscal stability and external stability. As inflation begins to decrease, attention will shift toward whether CBN governor Olayemi Cardoso’s committee will choose to start relaxing monetary policies. The current 27.50 per cent policy rate functions as evidence of the difficulties and demonstrates the commitment to guiding economic stability through unpredictable global conditions.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stands at the centre of current forex news because its policymakers are maintaining strict monetary policies to combat inflation and stabilise economic expansion. The apex bank has retained its benchmark policy rate at 27.50 per cent after six substantial rate hikes throughout 2024 because inflation remains elevated, while external factors continue to rise. The decision demonstrates a delicate approach to fighting inflation without damaging the current economic growth.

The inflation rates in Nigeria have reached their highest levels since the 1990s. The combination of fuel subsidy removal and food supply problems and currency value decreases, alongside higher energy prices, pushed consumer price inflation above 35 per cent in late 2023. The CBN conducted six consecutive interest rate increases, which brought the policy rate to 27.5 per cent during the first months of 2025. The inflation data indicates a possible reduction during this period. The rebased April inflation rate recorded 23.7 per cent as a decrease from the previous year’s peak of 31 per cent. Food and core inflation rates showed decreases during this period, with food prices remaining in the low-20 per cent zone and core inflation rates dropping below 24 per cent. The CBN gained the flexibility to stop its rate increases because inflation started to decline.

Exchange rate reforms have been implemented to restore investor trust and create uniformity in forex markets. The naira lost 70 per cent of its value in 2023, when the government discontinued its pegged exchange rate system. It achieved stability after authorities implemented a flexible float and unified official and parallel exchange rates, along with disciplined forex intervention. Gross international reserves reached $38–40 billion mid-2025, which represents seven months of import coverage. The credit rating upgrades recognise the improved FX reserves and reduced FX market gaps, yet inflationary risks stay high. International institutions praise the flexible exchange framework together with disciplined monetary policy because they serve as fundamental pillars for medium-term stability.

Nigeria’s economy continues to expand at a moderate rate because its non-oil sectors lead the growth. Real GDP reached a 10-year high of 4.6 per cent year-on-year during the fourth quarter of 2024. The estimated growth rate for 2025 is between 3.4 per cent and 4.2 per cent. Slowing oil revenues have become a problem for Nigeria because prices have dropped to $68 per barrel, which is lower than the predicted 2025 budget target of $75 per barrel. Economic analysts recommend that Nigeria should modify its 2025 budget to prevent increased deficits and maintain safety funds because revenue uncertainty exists.

High interest rates create debt servicing challenges for governments and banks. The public debt of Nigeria stands at 38–39 per cent of GDP, which stays within the authorised 40 per cent limit. The high debt servicing expenses exceed 100 per cent of government income during certain periods, which generates doubts about the country’s financial stability. Banks generate strong returns for 2025, with a projected return on equity ranging between 20 per cent and 25 per cent because of their interest margins. Banks face credit stress due to non-performing loans, which are projected to reach 3-4 per cent due to corporate and foreign exchange loan exposures.

Analysts predict that inflation will continue to decline, which might lead to interest rate reductions starting in the second half of 2025 by 150–200 basis points before additional rate reductions in 2026. The two upcoming CBN policy reviews in July and October will determine policy directions since inflation stability alongside fiscal discipline may trigger easing measures. The bank will implement them with caution. Fiscal-monetary coordination remains pivotal. The control of inflation by monetary policy needs equal attention to fiscal responsibility when handling subsidy transformations and external reserve protection. The success of sustained disinflation and inclusive growth depends on implementing structural reforms throughout the agricultural and energy sectors, as well as taxation systems and data management systems.

Global investors have observed the policy tightening actions. The local-currency government bond market of Nigeria provides returns between 20 per cent to 25 per cent, which attracts foreign portfolio investments, while trade tensions persist across the board. The stability of the naira, combined with FX reforms and rate discipline, has established Nigerian assets as attractive choices for frontier market investors. Yet, vulnerabilities remain. The gains will halt if oil prices drop significantly, while food price inflation returns and the global tightening continues. The economy faces additional risks due to internal elements that include insecurity and poor infrastructure, and inadequate social services.

Fidelis Nwagwu writes from Abuja.