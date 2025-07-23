In a match that demanded nerve, heart, and mental steel, Michelle Alozie delivered the final blow.

Her stoppage-time cross(or was it a shot?) stunned defending champions South Africa in the dying moments of Tuesday’s WAFCON 2024 semi-final in Casablanca, sending Nigeria’s Super Falcons into their record 10th final with a 2–1 win.

It wasn’t the cleanest game. It wasn’t Alozie’s cleanest strike. But it was decisive and carried the full weight of a team determined to reclaim its continental crown.

Luck also matters

When asked by reporters in Morocco how she’d describe that final, spinning ball that broke Banyana Banyana hearts, Alozie could only smile:

“I’m really excited and grateful for the opportunity. I’m glad that it went in, regardless of what happened. I’m not sure what happened, how the ball was spinning, and it rolled in.

“I’m grateful that it happened and that we were able to finish the game in 90 minutes. It’s not about anyone. It’s about going all the way to the final and winning it.”

What matters the most

There were moments in the semi-final when the game broke down into loose touches, fouls, and frantic battles. But for Alozie, style points don’t count in a knockout competition.

“It doesn’t matter that it’s a scrappy game. It just matters that we get the win at the end of the day.

“We’re growing as a team, and I think that shows every game, despite what happens. The mission is still definitely possible; it’s definitely on, and we’re going for it.”

Mentality. Mission. Nigeria.

Every pass, tackle, and header in Casablanca was backed by something deeper. A shared belief. A fire that’s been growing since Nigeria’s controversial World Cup exit nearly a year ago.

“Yeah, absolutely. Definitely backing up the mentality,” Alozie said.

“Knowing that this is something that we really want, something that we’re fighting for. And regardless of what happens, we are going to keep fighting for it.”

On being part of the Squad chasing history

Alozie, who has become one of the Super Falcons’ most reliable players on both ends of the pitch, couldn’t hide her pride at being part of this group.

“I’m excited. I’m excited to be able to be a part of something like this. And yeah, we’ll see on the 26th.”

And when asked to say one final word to Nigerians ahead of Saturday’s title match in Rabat:

“Thank you. Keep supporting us,” she said with an appreciative smile.