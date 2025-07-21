The management of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu State has said Emmanuel Gambo, the 22-year-old man who allegedly killed a woman in a hotel room, is not a student of the university.
The killing
Earlier this month, the police in Enugu State announced that the body of an unidentified woman was found in a hotel room in Nsukka Area of the state on 15 June after she checked into the hotel with an unidentified man.
About a week later, the police identified the suspect as Emmanuel Gambo, adding that the suspect, now arrested, is a 200 level student of Material and Metallurgical Engineering in UNN.
The police also said the slain woman, Deborah Sam-Praise Ememem, 24, was also a student of the same institution who could not graduate last year because of outstanding issues with some of her courses.
‘Not our student’
But reacting in a statement on Monday, the spokesperson of UNN, Agha Inya, said the claim that Mr Gambo is a student of the institution was “false and misleading.”
“We have painstakingly investigated and cross-checked students’ records from 200 level to 500 level within the Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, as well as a verification from the Faculty of Engineering office, no such name, as Emmanuel Gambo, exists in the database of students registered in the department or in the faculty,” Mr Inya said.
The spokesperson said the university authorities perceive the “false association with the murder suspect as a gross misrepresentation and a defamation of the integrity” of the department, faculty and the institution in its entirety.
“The University of Nigeria remains committed to academic excellence, discipline, and the moral upbringing of its students, and will not condone any attempt to tarnish its image through misinformation,” he stated.
