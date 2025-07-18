The police in Ondo State have confirmed the assassination of the Registrar of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Ondo State, Ezekiel Adeniyan.

Mr Adeniran was found dead in his home on Thursday morning, and a statement from the university confirmed his sudden death.

But the police said his death was unnatural.

Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, said on Friday that the matter was a case of assassination.

“The man died in the early hours of yesterday. I can confirm to you, this was reported at Fanibi Division,” he said.

“We are doing everything possible to unravel the lies surrounding this case. I mean, we are after those responsible for this case.

“I can confirm to you that the man was killed. From the information I have at my disposal, two men came out of the bush, and they forced a substance into another person’s mouth. But I can’t confirm to you where it actually happened, but our area of interest is to unravel who is responsible for his death.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He also appealed to anyone with information concerning the assailants to “please feel free to come forward and share it with us.”

The school management also confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the institution’s Head of Media and Protocol, Isaac Oluyi.

“The devastating news (of the registrar’s death) has thrown the university into mourning, as it was shocking! He was still at his duty post on Monday, 14th July, 2025,” the statement partly read.

“As at the time of writing this statement, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

“Mr Adeniran assumed office as the third substantive Registrar of UNIMED on the 6th January, 2025 and remained so until his sudden demise today, 17th July, 2025.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family and the entire University community in this trying moment. May God repose his soul!”

While also expressing condolences, UNIMED’s Head of Human Resources, M.A. Akinkuade, said, “It is with deep sorrow that the university management announces the passing of our esteemed Registrar and colleague, (Mr. Ezekiel Imole Adeniran), who until his demise served as the registrar of UNIMED

READ ALSO: Nigerian university suspends students over fee hike protest

“He passed away in the early hours of today, Thursday, 17th July, 2025. The late Registrar was a dedicated and hardworking staff member whose contributions to the growth and progress of the university will be deeply remembered.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and all who are affected by this loss. May the Almighty God grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss, and may the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

