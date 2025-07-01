The police in Enugu State say they have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly murdered his female lover in a hotel room in Nsukka Area of the state.
Police spokesperson in the state Daniel Ndukwe disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said the incident happened on 14 June.
“On June 14, 2025, the victim, accompanied by a male suspect, checked into a hotel along Obukpa Road, Nsukka.
“The suspect, whose true identity and contact details are yet to be ascertained, reportedly checked out the following morning, claiming the woman had already left,” he narrated.
“However, her body was later found in the hotel room, taken to the hospital where she was confirmed dead by the attending doctor, and then deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”
The police spokesperson refuted claims that the victim was murdered and her vital organs harvested for alleged ritual purposes.
“Preliminary investigation reveals that the remains of the deceased woman were found intact, without any indication of mutilation or organ harvesting, as widely speculated.
“Evidence suggests she may have been strangled, as her body was discovered with bloodstains around her mouth and a swollen neck,” he stated.
Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department of the police to track down the suspect.
Prohibited in Nigeria
Murder outlawed in Section 315 (6) of Nigeria Criminal Code Act.
Offenders, on conviction, face death sentence, section 319 (1) said.
Several persons have been convicted for murder across Nigeria.
A high court in Lokoja, Kogi State, in January 2022, sentenced a man, Muritala Dare, to death by hanging for stabbing his colleague to death with a broken bottle.
