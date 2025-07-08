The police in Enugu State say they have arrested 22-year-old university student who allegedly killed a woman in a hotel room in Nsukka Area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state Daniel Ndukwe disclosed this in a statement on Monday night.

Last week, police had announced that the body of an unidentified woman was found in a hotel room after she checked into the hotel with an unidentified man.

But in the Monday statement, Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said the suspect, identified as Emmanuel Gambo, has now been arrested.

The police spokesperson equally identified the slain victim as Deborah Sam-Praise Ememem, aged 24.

He said Mr Gambo hails from Kogi State and is a 200-level student of Material and Metallurgical Engineering at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu State.

How the suspect killed the victim

Mr Ndukwe said investigations showed that Mr Gambo checked into the hotel with the victim at about 9 p.m. on 14 June.

“In the early hours of June 15, 2025, a dispute ensued after a second round of intercourse, during which the deceased allegedly demanded an additional ₦15,000 from the suspect, on top of the ₦5,000 earlier paid.

“The disagreement turned violent, and the suspect strangled her to death,” he narrated.

The spokesperson said the suspect subsequently wrapped the body of the deceased in a towel and curtain in the hotel room and hid it under the bed before leaving the hotel.

“On June 16, 2025, at about 9:00 a.m., hotel staff noticed a foul odour coming from the room. Upon investigation, the decomposing body was discovered concealed beneath the bed.

“The suspect had provided a false name and unreachable phone number on the hotel’s registration form, which initially hindered efforts to trace and arrest him,” he stated.

Arrest of the suspect

Mr Ndukwe said the suspect was subsequently arrested in his lodge on 2 July by police detectives who acted on “credible and painstakingly gathered intelligence.”

“During interrogation, he (suspect) confessed to the crime. The deceased’s iPhone was immediately recovered from him,” he stated.

The police spokesperson added that a bottle of Asconi Agor red wine, which the deceased had brought to the hotel, was also found in the suspect’s possession.

“He (suspect) later led detectives to recover the deceased’s Redmi tablet and earbuds, which he had thrown out through the hotel window in a bag after committing the crime,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa, commended the detectives for the successful arrest of the suspect, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Giwa assured residents of Enugu State that the police command was committed to ensuring justice in the matter and security of lives and property.

The police chief also warned parents and guardians to closely monitor their children and wards, including those in schools.

He equally cautioned young people against indulging in social vices and succumbing to negative peer pressure.

