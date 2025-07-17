Veteran journalist and former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the takeover of the party by what he described as “antidemocratic forces.”

In a resignation letter dated July 17 and addressed to the chairman of PDP Ward 4 in Ihievbe, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr Momodu said his decision to quit the party was borne out of deep concern over its current direction.

“Our party has been unarguably hijacked by antidemocratic forces, from within and outside, in broad daylight,” he wrote. “It is, therefore, honourable to abandon the carcass of the party to them while the majority of us earnestly sign up with the new coalition party known as the African Democratic Congress (ADC).”

Mr Momodu, who joined the PDP in 2021 and aspired for its presidential ticket in 2022, said his resignation was with immediate effect. He expressed appreciation to his ward leaders for their support during his time in the party.

This latest development adds to the growing wave of defections and realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, as discontent festers in Nigeria’s two major parties—the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Momodu, 64, is a widely known media entrepreneur, publisher of Ovation International, and a former presidential candidate.

He first ran for the nation’s top office in 2011 on the platform of the National Conscience Party (NCP). He later became a prominent voice in opposition circles and an active participant in PDP affairs, including the 2023 presidential election where he backed and worked for the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Although he failed to clinch the PDP’s 2022 presidential ticket, Mr Momodu remained vocal on issues of governance and internal democracy in the party, often criticising what he saw as power grabs by entrenched interests.

His new political base, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has positioned itself as a third-force alternative and is reportedly in talks with several aggrieved politicians from across party lines to build a formidable coalition ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Mr Momodu’s defection is expected to draw further attention to the brewing crisis within the PDP and bolster the ADC’s effort to attract credible figures disillusioned by the country’s two dominant parties.

