The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has launched a partnership with the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women to scale up support for women entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

The partnership was formalised at a private signing ceremony held at the residence of Cherie Blair, the founder of the Foundation and wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, led the Nigerian delegation at the event, which marked the beginning of what both parties described as a “results-driven collaboration.”

According to a statement issued Wednesday by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the initiative will provide Nigerian women with access to training, financial resources, and market opportunities for women-led businesses nationwide.

Mrs Blair, in her remarks, noted the economic potential of women-led businesses in Nigeria and the need to eliminate systemic barriers that hinder their growth.

“I have enormous appreciation for the Ministry’s vision and commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs in Nigeria, one that I share,” she said.

“We know well how important women and their businesses are to Nigeria, and so we must address the challenges they face in order that they can grow and sustain their businesses, enjoy economic independence, and be represented fully as leaders.”

She added that she looks forward to working with the minister to advance women’s entrepreneurship.

Part of Renewed Hope agenda

Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that the partnership aligns with the Ministry’s Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions – 774, a flagship programme under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

She also added that the programme aims to transform the lives of women, children, families, and vulnerable populations across Nigeria’s 774 LGAs

“This partnership reflects our shared belief that empowering women economically is not optional—it is essential. We are not just telling stories of change; we are building systems of change that will uplift millions of Nigerian women and strengthen the future of our economy.

She added that the partnership followed “months of alignment, trust-building, and a shared mission to deliver measurable impact. What we’ve built is a framework that will unlock long-term, transformative value for women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.”

Foundation to deepen impact

According to the foundation CEO, Dhivya O’Connor, it has already supported nearly 150,000 Nigerian women in building their businesses.

Ms O’Connor said the Foundation is confident the partnership will deepen its reach and effectiveness.

“We welcome the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs adopting this tried-and-tested recipe to successfully support women’s entrepreneurship development: specialist training, digital technology to reach and engage women, strong localisation, and committed, long-term collaboration,” she said.

