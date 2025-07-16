With excitement building ahead of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) U18/U20 Championship in Abeokuta, the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, has expressed firm belief that the tournament will birth the next generation of African athletics superstars.

The traditional ruler shared this optimism on Tuesday when he received a high-level delegation from the CAA and Nigeria’s National Sports Commission (NSC), led by the Director General, Bukola Olopade, who also serves as the Osi Osoju Oba of Egbaland. The courtesy visit was held at the Alake’s palace in the heart of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“First of all, I want to say I am very happy that our son, Hon. Bukola Olopade, is the Director General of Sports in Nigeria, and we are so proud of the work he is doing to develop Nigerian sports,” the Alake said.

“We are also very happy to be staging this championship here in Abeokuta, and I am very confident that many of the young talents that are participating in this championship will soon begin to shine all over the world.”

The Oba went on to underscore the historical and cultural significance of Abeokuta, highlighting the city’s long-standing global relevance.

“And it might also interest our visitors to know that Abeokuta is the first town to produce a Traditional Ruler to go to Europe in 1904 in the whole of West Africa. We signed a treaty of friendship with the British in 1893, so when the British had the whole of Nigeria as a colony, we were not part of it,” he noted.

The monarch urged the visiting officials and delegates to take time out of their official duties to experience the unique cultural offerings of Egbaland. From its history to its handicrafts, the Alake encouraged guests to carry a piece of Abeokuta with them when they leave.

“Before you all leave Abeokuta, I want to urge you to visit the first Presidential Library in West Africa — the Olusegun Obasanjo Library. You should also visit our local market and buy our adire, which is our export to the world. In all you do, take something from Abeokuta that will remind you of your coming,” he added.

CAA President Hamad Malboum, who led the delegation, expressed deep gratitude to the Alake for the royal audience and warm welcome.

He also used the opportunity to recognise the Nigerian government’s swift response in stepping in to host the championship after Algeria withdrew.

Mr Malboum praised Nigeria’s commitment to the development of athletics and acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the support that enabled the quick reorganisation of the championship.

The CAA boss was joined by his full executive board and top members of the global athletics family, underlining the international importance of the event.

Their presence in Abeokuta not only affirms Nigeria’s central role in African athletics but also signals a new era of youth-focused sports development on the continent.

As anticipation grows ahead of the 16 July flagoff, the atmosphere in Abeokuta is charged with both cultural pride and sporting promise.

From royal blessings to record-breaking dreams, the 3rd CAA U18/U20 African Athletics Championship promises to be a defining moment for the next generation of African stars.

