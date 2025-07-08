Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has sworn in Lekan Ogunmoye as the sixth Chief Judge of the state.

At the inauguration on Monday, the governor urged Mr Ogunmoye to uphold justice with courage, integrity, and a strong sense of duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Ogunmoye initially took office as the acting chief judge on 5 November 2024, following the demise of his predecessor, Oyewole Adeyeye.

He was ratified by the Ekiti State House of Assembly on 13 July, following last month’s recommendation by the National Judicial Council.

During the swearing-in held at the conference hall of the governor’s office in Ado EKiti, Mr Oyebanji described the judiciary as being the last hope of the common man.

He affirmed his administration’s continued support for the judiciary, by prioritising the welfare of its members, and giving the new chief judge all the required support to execute his duties.

While acknowledging the long-standing reputation of excellence and dignity of the state’s judiciary, the governor emphasised the need to preserve this heritage.

He urged the new chief judge to continuously “raise the bar” of excellence and ensure a prompt and efficient service delivery which meets global standards.

“The position of a Chief Judge is not a mere title; it is a sacred trust. The judiciary is the last hope of the common man because of the institution that guarantees the equality of all before the majesty of the Law.

“The institution must, therefore, be guided, not by sentiment, fear, or favoritism, but by the constitution and the dictates of the law.

“I therefore implore Your Lordship to be guided by a sense of duty, flowing from your years of experience, beginning as a state counsel, and later the Solicitor-General of Ekiti State and much later a Judge of the High Court,” he said

On his part, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, Dayo Apata, who is also a Senior of Nigeria, commended the governor for his commitment to due process and the rule of law in the state.

READ ALSO: Ekiti Assembly confirms Ogunmoye as Chief Judge

Mr Apata noted that the appointment of the new chief judge complied with all necessary legal provisions.

In his response, Mr Ogunmoye expressed gratitude to the governor for the confidence reposed in him, and acknowledged the governor’s commitment to the independence and growth of the judiciary,

He vowed to justify the trust of the government and the people of the state.

Meanwhile, he noted that his vision for the state’s judiciary is to fully embrace digital transformation and enhance efficiency and speed in justice delivery.

The event was graced by members of the judges, heads of service, members of the State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, members of the judiciary, among others.

(NAN)

