The International Relations Alumni Association of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has expressed immense pride and joy over the election of its Board of Trustees Chairman and distinguished alumnus, Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, as Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

In a statement signed by the association’s executive council, the group described Mr Adeniyi’s election as a landmark achievement, not only for Nigeria but also for the global customs community.

His unanimous election by representatives of 186 member states in Brussels marks the first time a Nigerian has been chosen to lead the WCO in its 73-year history.

“Your distinguished career in the Nigeria Customs Service—culminating in your role as Comptroller General—has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency, professionalism, and transformative leadership,” the statement read. “These qualities not only reflect the values of our alma mater but also reinforce Nigeria’s position on the global stage.”

The alumni association emphasised that Mr Adeniyi’s election is a source of pride for graduates of International Relations at OAU, especially given his current role as Chairman of the association’s Board of Trustees.

“As an alumnus of International Relations at OAU, your achievement serves as a shining example and source of inspiration to us all,” the statement continued. “We are proud to celebrate this extraordinary milestone with you and confident that your tenure at the WCO will be defined by the same excellence and visionary approach you have consistently demonstrated.”

Mr. Adeniyi officially assumed his new role as Chairperson of the WCO Council on July 1, succeeding Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service.

The WCO Council serves as the supreme policy-making body of the organisation, responsible for guiding customs practices across its global membership and promoting international cooperation and best practices.

Since his appointment as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service in 2023, Mr. Adeniyi has led the agency through a period of transformative reforms, including the modernisation and digitalisation of customs operations, strengthened stakeholder engagement, and consistent outperformance in revenue generation.

The OAU International Relations Alumni Association described his elevation as not just a professional milestone, but a powerful affirmation of the values nurtured by the university and its vibrant alumni network.

