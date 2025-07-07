The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is marking its 25th anniversary with a renewed focus on completing abandoned legacy projects in the region.

At a press conference in Asaba on Monday, NDDC’s Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, highlighted the commission’s achievements over the past two years and outlined its new commitment.

“Today, we are targeting abandoned legacy projects. Why we put our funds together to complete these legacy projects.

“The ones we have to partner to complete, we partner to complete them,” he said.

The NDDC boss emphasised the need for the commission to prioritise project execution, focusing on legacy projects that have been stalled for years.

According to him, so for us, we are targeting legacy projects.

Mr Ogbuku explained that the commission’s focus on legacy projects was aimed at adding value to the billions of naira already spent on these projects.

“Some of these projects, huge amount of money have been paid, billions have been paid.

“So we need to go back to those projects to add value to whatever money that has been expended before so that we don’t waste the money of the people of the Niger Delta,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that by prioritising the completion of abandoned legacy projects, NDDC aimed to make a meaningful impact in the Niger Delta region and improve the lives of its people.

(NAN)

