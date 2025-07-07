President of the Nigeria Hockey Federation, Simon Nkom, has expressed optimism about the future of hockey in Nigeria, highlighting steady growth and remarkable strides made over the past four years.

In a media chat in Abuja, Mr Nkom noted that despite the lack of sponsorship, hockey has emerged as one of Nigeria’s top 10 sports, thanks to strategic development efforts and strong board support.

“Our clubs now consistently reach the medal zone at the African Cup for Club Championships. In 2024, we had five teams—three female and two male—at the ACCC. That’s a significant milestone,” he said.

He added that preparations are in top gear for the 2025 league season starting in August, with an increase in participating clubs reflecting rising interest and confidence in the federation.

On the international scene, Mr Nkom pointed to the national teams’ rising performance. Nigeria won bronze at the 2022 Africa Hockey Nations Cup, and at the 2023 African Games, both male and female teams secured silver and bronze respectively. The youth teams have also remained consistent on the global stage, and the men’s team recently competed at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman after finishing second in the African qualifiers.

Looking ahead to the 2025 Africa Hockey Nations Cup in Egypt, Mr Nkom said the federation aims to surpass previous achievements.

He praised the federal government and the National Sports Commission for their renewed support for sports development, calling it the best period for Nigerian sports.

Mr Nkom said he will only be seeking another term in office if the key figures in hockey in Nigeria deem him fit to continue in that capacity: “Our performance speaks for itself. I’ll sit with the board and stakeholders before making any decision,” he concluded.

