As the city of Ibadan mourns the passing of the Olubadan, preparations are already underway for a seamless transition to the next traditional ruler.

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who ascended the throne as the 43rd Olubadan barely a year ago, died in the early hours of Monday.

The royal tradition dictates that High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, a former Oyo State governor who currently holds the title of Otun Olubadan, will ascend the throne as the next Olubadan.

In Ibadan’s unique monarchical structure, succession follows a rotational system between two lines: the civil line (Otun Olubadan) and the military line (Balogun). The recently departed Olubadan hailed from the military line. As such, tradition dictates that the next monarch must come from the civil line, placing Ladoja next in line.

This rotational structure ensured the stability acnd clarity in royal ascension. Despite past controversies, such as the attempted elevation of high chiefs to Oba status by former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, the court has upheld the primacy of the 1957 chieftaincy declaration.

Mr Ladoja previously rejected the beaded crown offered by Mr Ajimobi’s administration, citing illegality. However, he later accepted the Obaship in line with a new consensus reached by the Olubadan-in-Council and ratified by the current governor, Seyi Makinde.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Gboyega Adejumo, a Mogaji in Ibadan explained that the coronation process will involve a seveb-day seclusion period for the high chiefs, followed by a notification to the governor and the announcement of the new Olubadan.

He said the new Olubadan is expected to emerge within 40 days after the demise of the previous one.

“Already, the line of succession is clear. Eddy Oyewole, the current Osi Olubadan, will succeed Ladoja as the new Otun Olubadan. Then Abiodun Kola-Daisi, currently Ashipa Olubadan, is expected to become Osi Olubadan,” he said.

Rashidi Ladoja

Born on 25 September 1944 in Gambari village, near Ibadan, Mr Ladoja’s educational journey took him to notable institutions such as Ibadan Boys High School and Olivet Baptist High School, before he pursued a degree in chemical engineering at the University of Liège in Belgium.

His professional career includes a significant stint at Total Nigeria, where he worked for 13 years in various capacities.

He then transitioned into private business in 1985, building a diverse portfolio that encompasses shipping, manufacturing, banking, agriculture, and transportation.

Beyond his business pursuits, Mr Ladoja has also been active in politics. He was elected to the Senate of Nigeria in 1993 and later became a director of Standard Trust Bank Limited by 2000.

He was elected Governor of Oyo State in April 2003, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and assumed office on 29 May 2003.

However, his tenure was cut short when the Oyo State House of Assembly impeached and removed him on 13 January 2006. His deputy, Christopher Alao-Akala, was sworn in as the new governor.

But the Supreme Court, in a ruling delivered in December 2006 on a suit challenging Mr Ladoja’s removal, reinstated him to office, allowing him to serve out the remainder of his term, which concluded in May 2007.

